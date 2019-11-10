A valiant comeback in double overtime ended in heartbreak for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, which fell victim to an unlucky late bounce against South Dakota State Saturday.
With his team staring at a third overtime, Jackrabbit forward David Wingett had a loose ball fall right in his lap, and he converted a layup while being fouled with 4.4 seconds to go, lifting the Jackrabbits to a 93-91 double overtime win at the Icardo Center.
Down five with under a minute to play, CSUB stayed alive on a 3-pointer by De'Monte Buckingham. After forcing a turnover, the Roadrunners then tied the game, as Taze Moore blew through the defense for a layup with 10.8 seconds to play.
The Roadrunner defense looked in position to make another stop, as SDSU guard Brandon Key lost his footing and control of the ball in the paint. But Wingett found himself in perfect position to scoop up the loose ball and score what proved to be the winner in the final seconds.
After hitting just three 3-pointers in the first 39:16 of action, South Dakota State hit six in the final 44 seconds of regulation and the two overtimes, a streak that started on a shot by Baylor Scheierman, which bounced off the rim and in to tie the score at 70 and accounted for the final points of regulation.
For the second straight game, Shawn Stith and Taze Moore led CSUB in scoring off the bench. Stith scored 26 points while Moore added 22. Justin Elder-Davis added a team-best nine rebounds.
After assisting on 22 of 34 made baskets in a season-opening win over Notre Dame de Namur, the Roadrunners had just nine assists on 34 makes Saturday.
The 1-1 'Runners face another strong mid-major program Wednesday, when they travel to face Northern Iowa in their road opener Wednesday. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
