Playing for her hometown team, Eszter Toth had no interest in seeing Cal State Bakersfield's final season in the WAC end prematurely.
Toth, a Bakersfield Christian alum, helped the Roadrunner women's soccer team secure a spot in the WAC Tournament with a 29th-minute goal in a 1-0 win at Grand Canyon in the regular season finale on Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Roadrunners will face No. 5 seed Texas Rio Grande Valley in the quarterfinals in Seattle at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Vaqueros have been a pain in the Roadrunners' side in recent years, beating them four times in a row while allowing just one goal in the process.
Perhaps the most notable win in that time came in the opening round of last season's conference tournament. The No. 6 seed Roadrunners held UTRGV scoreless throughout regulation and overtime, but couldn't get going offensively, and eventually saw their season end with a 4-3 penalty kick loss.
"Looking back at last season, we don't want to go out again in the first round, especially not to this team," Toth said. "I know a lot of our girls are wanting that rematch to show them what we're made of. We're going to put everything we have into this game."
Toth, a junior forward who leads the team with five goals and 14 points, says there will be only one satisfying conclusion to CSUB's final go-round in the WAC.
"We definitely want to make a name for Bakersfield, especially through the WAC," she said. "We've been in it for quite some time and it's our last year, so we want to go out with a bang and hopefully go home with the championship."
