The Cal State Bakersfield's women's soccer team's final season in the WAC ended with an unwanted sense of deja vu.
After the teams played to a 1-1 tie through two overtime periods, Sarah Bonney scored the clinching penalty kick to lift Texas Rio Grande Valley to a win over the Roadrunners in the opening round of the WAC Tournament in Seattle on Wednesday night.
It was the second year in a row the Vaqueros bounced the Roadrunners via PKs in the opening round, doing so after a 0-0 draw in 2018.
CSUB took a 1-0 lead at the half, when a perfectly placed Darian Tatum pass landed right at the feet of Eszter Toth, and the Bakersfield Christian grad found the back of the goal in the 37th minute.
But it would be the only scoring the Roadrunners would muster, as UTRGV, which finished with a 27-11 shot advantage, tied the score in the 54th minute on an Emily Zapata goal.
The Vaqueros struck first in PKs on a goal by Elina Seppala. And after Chelsea Duran counter attempt was turned away, Bonney sent UTRGV onto the next round.
CSUB closes its final season in the WAC at 9-10-1.
