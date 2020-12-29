After years of planning gave way to months of delays, Big West competition is (hopefully) set to begin at Cal State Bakersfield.
After the Big West was unable to hold a fall athletic season in 2020, CSUB is finally scheduled to take part in conference competition this weekend, as the men's and women's basketball teams are scheduled to play in their first ever league games.
The Roadrunner women will host back-to-back games against Long Beach State at 4 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 2. The men's team will travel for a pair of games against the Beach on the same days and times.
“It’s something that we’ve worked (on) years and years and a lot of people have been involved," CSUB men's coach Rod Barnes said. "Our administration, from this present administration to our past administration (put) us in this position. I’m thankful that we’re here, I’m thankful that we’re healthy. Hopefully both teams can stay safe and we’ll be able to make it to this weekend.”
Both teams were originally slated to open league play against UC Davis on Dec. 27 and 28, but those games were canceled due to a health order put in place by Yolo County.
While the men's team was able to get in seven-game non-conference games, closing with an impressive 79-51 win at Pepperdine on Dec. 23, the 'Runner women played just three and will come in on a three-week layoff after an unspecified health issue led them to cancel their final two non-conference games.
“Right now we’ve got two levels of excitement. Our first level is to get back on the floor just to be together again," said CSUB women's coach Greg McCall, who says his team has enough healthy bodies for Friday "at this point."
"Then, going into the Big West, it's definitely huge excitement. We want to get off to a good start. We want to make history by winning our first conference game."
To open strong in league play, both teams will have to combat balanced scoring attacks.
The Beach men currently have four players scoring in double figures. The women's team has three double-digit scorers, led by Naomi Hunt, who's 17.7 points per game is the fourth best mark in the league.
Each squad will also have to adjust to modified COVID-19 scheduling procedures. Instead of playing a traditional home-and-home series spread throughout the season, teams will play back-to-back games at one location.
Still adjusting to the condensed scheduled, McCall hopes to reach out to coaches like CSUB baseball manager Jeremy Beard to help determine the best way to preserve his players when forced to compete on consecutive nights. For the time being, his strategy remains up in the air.
“It’s hard for us to say what we can and cannot do, what we should and should not do because we haven’t been faced with it yet," McCall said. "Until that actually plays out with this first series of games, we’ll see how it goes.”
While also having to adjust, Barnes, who has 11 players averaging over 12 minutes per game, believes excellent depth will be a huge asset for his team during the exhaustive conference season.
"It's definitely different. You've got to factor that basically you're going to play 80 minutes instead of 40 minutes," said Barnes, whose team entered Tuesday with the 15th-best scoring defense (58.1 points per game) in the country. "We're healthy, which makes us, I think, more of a dangerous team because we've got more bodies we can throw at you."
With some games already canceled and the possibility of more to come, coaches say it's difficult to predict what the coming weeks have in store, but are eager to finally get a chance to prove their worth in a new conference.
"It is a big deal being in the Big West," Barnes said. "We want to get our university, our athletic department off to a good start. it's a sense of excitement but it's also a real focus and seriousness about this weekend."