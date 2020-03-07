Despite being the lower seed in each game, Cal State Bakersfield's men's and women's basketball teams enter the WAC Tournament having experienced recent success against their opening round opponents.
After its 64-61 loss to Grand Canyon Saturday, the Roadrunner men fell to the No. 7 seed following a 6-10 finish in WAC play. Since Jan. 24, CSUB has just two conference wins, one of which came against Chicago State, which lost all of its conference games.
The other? A Feb. 27, 79-59 rout of No. 2 seed Texas Rio Grande Valley, who the 'Runners will face at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
If victorious, the Roadrunners will face either third-seeded Seattle or sixth-seeded Utah Valley in the second semifinal game Friday.
Elsewhere, top-seed New Mexico State, fresh off a 16-0 run through the WAC, will open the tournament with a noon tip against Chicago State on Thursday, with No. 4 Grand Canyon and No. 5 Kansas City playing immediately after. The winners of those games will meet in the opening semifinal game Friday.
The championship game, which will be broadcast on ESPNU, tips at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Coming in at No. 6 in the bracket, the Roadrunner women face a Grand Canyon team they've had great success against in recent years.
Not only did CSUB sweep the Antelopes this season, including a 49-41 win in Saturday's regular season finale, they've knocked them out of the WAC Tournament in each of the last two seasons.
The winner of the game, the final contest scheduled for the tournament's opening day on Wednesday, will face either No. 2 Utah Valley or No. 7 Seattle in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Top seed Kansas City faces No. 8 Chicago State at noon Wednesday, with No. 4 UTRG and No. 5 New Mexico State facing off immediately after.
The women's tournament, which is also held at Orleans Arena, will wrap with the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
GCU is one of just two team CSUB didn't split with during its 8-8 run through the WAC. The other was No. 4 UTRGV, which won both of its games against the 'Runners.
