After back-to-back high-scoring efforts to open Big West play, Cal State Bakersfield proved it was still adept at winning ugly Friday night.
The Roadrunners defense smothered Cal Poly, holding the Mustangs to 39 percent shooting in a 62-49 win Friday night, in the men's basketball team's first-ever home conference game as a member of the Big West.
While the offense struggled early, going through a nearly six-minute scoring drought, the defense made up the difference, holding the Mustangs scoreless for a 6:09 stretch midway through the half.
Poly looked to have life, putting together a quick 6-0 run late in the half, only for the 'Runners to answer with an 8-0 surge of their own to reestablish control in a game they led by as many as 23 in the second half.
Entering the game averaging a nation-best 16.3 offensive rebounds per game, CSUB again found great success pulling down its own missed shots, finishing with 13 offensive boards Friday.
Czar Perry led a balanced attack on both ends, recording 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Shaun Williams and Taze Moore also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Roadrunners (6-4 overall, 2-1 in the Big West) and Mustangs (2-5, 0-1) will close out their two-game series with a 7 p.m. meeting at the Icardo Center Saturday.