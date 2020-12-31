Ronne Readus says it was only a matter of time before he had a game like he did on Dec. 23.
A 6-foot-9 bruiser best known for his defense, Readus hasn't regularly stuffed the stat sheet in his time on the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team.
But the senior from San Diego did just that against Pepperdine last week, recording career-best marks in points (14) and rebounds (16), while shooting 7-of-10 from the floor. His ability to control the paint on both ends of the court helped springboard the Roadrunners to their most impressive win in some time, a wire-to-wire, 79-51 takedown of the Waves on the road.
Though it may seem out of left field to see Readus, who'd finished in double-figures just once in his previous 37 games, score at such a high volume, he says the style in which the Roadrunners are playing made such a breakout performance inevitable.
To say CSUB has been balanced during the early portion of the season would be an understatement. Through seven games, the 'Runners have had six different leading scorers, with 11 of their 13 rotation players logging over 12 minutes a game.
Playing a season-high 31 minutes against Pepperdine, Readus said it was his time to shine, and he simply took advantage of his opportunity.
"We don't have one person go off every night," he said. "That's not what type of team we are. So if it was my night that night, that's just the way the cookie crumbled."
Though Pepperdine has been his standout performance thus far, wide-scale improvements in Readus' game have been apparent since he first took the floor in the preseason.
After averaging a double-double (12.4 points, 11.2 rebounds) in his sophomore season at Fullerton Junior College, Readus hoped for a smooth transition to the Division I ranks in 2019-20.
There were good moments in year one — particularly an 11-point, 16-rebound effort against Idaho — but Readus also endured his share of struggles, particularly on the offensive end. He was held scoreless nine times and topped four points just twice in 16 Western Athletic Conference games.
In an effort to find more consistency, Readus spent the offseason working to improve his footwork and trying to better understand where he needed to be on the floor in certain situations, and coaches say the gains he made were instantly noticeable when practices began.
It's carried over to game action as well. Readus' scoring average (6.6) is way up from last season (2.6), and he currently leads the 'Runners is rebounding (6.9 per game) and field goal percentage (69).
"A lot of times with transfers ... it takes them a little while to adjust," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. "I thought last year he had some good games but I didn't think he was nearly the player we thought he would be. This year, I think he's starting to come into his own. He's just gaining confidence."
That confidence has also been boosted by a stronger relationship with his teammates.
Unable to spend time together during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Readus says players bonded through digital meetups during those difficult early months, and their connection improved further once they were allowed to be around each other again.
"We've got a chemistry on and off the court," he said. "We're the most connected team. We've tried to learn each other's strengths and weaknesses and built on that. It's helped our confidence a lot."
Entering their first games as a member of the Big West Conference, that confidence has grown further thanks to a great finish in non-conference play.
After beating up on two non-Division I foes and a winless Idaho team, the 4-3 Roadrunners had arguably their most impressive showing in years, winning by 28 against a Pepperdine team that has beaten one Pac-12 opponent (Cal), took another (UCLA) to triple overtime and also beat projected Big West favorite UC Irvine 86-72 in November.
Set to open its inaugural Big West season with a pair of weekend games at Long Beach State, Readus feels the Roadrunners are primed to make a strong first impression.
"There's definitely some excitement, definitely some new-conference jitters," he said. "We're just going to go out and play our hearts out."
CSUB and Long Beach State will play at 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The games can be streamed at watchespn.com.
The CSUB women will host the The Beach at the same time.