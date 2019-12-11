Following arguably its most impressive win of the season, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team easily avoided a potential trap game against NAIA opponent Westcliff.
Four players scored in double figures and the Roadrunners reached 100 points for the first time in over seven years, winning 100-44 in the Icardo Center Wednesday afternoon.
In just 13 minutes, Vanessa Austin recorded her third-consecutive double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Andie Easley also scored 13 points in just 12 minutes.
Kate Tokuhara recorded a season-high 12 points and five assists, while Jasmin Dixon was also in double figures with 11 points.
All 12 Roadrunners who played scored. It was the most points CSUB scored since a 104-point output vs. UC Irvine on Nov. 16, 2011.
Winners of five straight, the 7-3 Roadrunners wrap a six-game home stretch against future West Coast Conference opponent UC Santa Barbara at 2 p.m. Saturday.
