Roberson sparks rally as 'Runners stop slide

Fresh off its worst weekend of conference play, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team took a step towards correcting course Friday.
Jacen Roberson had three hits and three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run run single that kick-started a five-run seventh inning, as CSUB earned a 9-5 win in the first game of a four-game set against Cal Poly on Friday.
After Roberson, the next two CSUB batters proceeded to extend the lead with singles of their own. Tyler Jorgensen brought a runner home before Nick Grossman connected on a two-run single, scoring Roberson and Jorgensen.
The hit was Grossman's third of the game.
The Mustangs didn't make things easy in the top of the eighth. They got a run back on a Cole Cabrera single then proceeded to load the bases for Brooks Lee, who came into the day second in the Big West with 36 RBIs.
But reliever Jack Lee prevented further damage, getting Lee to fly out to right field for what proved to be Poly's final threat of the day.
The win bumps the Roadrunners to 12-9 in Big West play and provides a needed boost after they were swept in four games by CSUN last weekend.
CSUB and Cal Poly meet again for a doubleheader at Hardt Field on Saturday, with the first game starting at noon.