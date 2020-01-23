Justin Edler-Davis knew he was going to see some ugliness when the postgame stats from Thursday's game against Utah Valley were handed to him.
"I don't even want to look at this," the Cal State Bakersfield junior said.
Though not everything was pretty, there was at least one portion of the stat sheet that was pleasing to Edler-Davis and his Roadrunner teammates.
Shawn Stith hit a go-ahead free throw with 25.7 seconds remaining and CSUB overcame a nearly eight-minute scoring drought in the first half to earn a 58-57 overtime win over Utah Valley at the Icardo Center.
After a CSUB stop, Greg Lee missed two free throws at the other end to give the Wolverines a chance at the end, only to see Trey Woodbury's game-winning jumper clang off the rim.
Offense was nowhere to be found for most of the first half. At one point, neither team scored in a 5:24 stretch, while the 'Runners went through a 7:57 scoring drought.
Despite the poor scoring effort, CSUB was still down just 19-17 at halftime, and felt pretty good about it's prospects the rest of the way.
"We want it to be ugly," Edler-Davis said." We may not be making shots but if they're not scoring, we're not scoring, it's just going to be a stalemate. We just wanted to be who we are and lock into what our program values. And that's defense."
Things didn't look so good eight minutes into the second half, when a Woodbury basket gave UVU a 35-25 lead.
But as they have all year, CSUB relied on Taze Moore to spark a comeback. Moore, who led all scorers with 15 points, scored back-to-back buckets after a timeout, a surge that kick-started a 13-0 run.
Known for his high-energy, Moore's explosive surges have been key in breaking the Roadrunners out of scoring funks all season.
"When he's crunk, it just like, sparks everybody up to match his energy and go harder," said guard Czar Perry who finished with 12 points and four assists.
Though they had to fight off a valiant Wolverine charge in overtime, the Roadrunners pulled ahead thanks to back-to-back 3s by Edler-Davis in overtime.
Following a slow start this season, Edler-Davis has caught fire as of late. After scoring 13 overtime points against UMKC last week, he found that extra gear in overtime again Thursday.
"I'm just trusting my work," he said. "I've worked so hard. If my shot's not falling I'm not losing any type of confidence. I've shot hundreds of thousands of shots. They just start falling when they fall."
Though wanting to see more offensive consistency, Coach Rod Barnes wasn't complaining after his team improved to 4-1 in conference play.
"It's one of those games I'm proud of our guys because we hung in there on the defensive end and made some plays," he said. "To me that's how you win championships. That's what our program's been built on, defense. I thought our guys really stepped it up tonight on the defensive end."
