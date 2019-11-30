Having earned its first win over a Division I foe 24 hours earlier, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team put together consecutive wins for the first time in the 2019-20 campaign.
De'Monte Buckingham led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points and the Roadrunners shot 19-of-24 from the floor in the first half en route to an 87-59 win over NAIA opponent San Diego Christian Saturday night at the Icardo Center.
The Roadrunners took full advantage of a Hawk team that played just three players taller than 6-foot-3, scoring 18 of their first 20 points in the paint and hitting 12 of their first 13 field goal tries.
The Hawks hung around, even getting within 36-28 as nine first-half turnovers prevented the Roadrunners from pulling away early. Put an 8-0 run doubled the CSUB lead, which stretched past 20 points for good less than five minutes into the second half.
Hawk guard Bryce Parson led all scorers with 22 points.
Greg Lee and Czar Perry had 13 points apiece for CSUB, with Taze Moore adding 11. Perry led all players with six assists, while Ronne Readus pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
All 11 Roadrunners who took the floor made at least one field goal.
It was the final game against a non-DI opponent for CSUB, which improved to 4-5. The Roadrunners host future Big West opponent UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
We'd be undefeated in the NAIA!
