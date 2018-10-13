Cal State Bakersfield suffered its first home loss of the season in a 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 11-15 defeat to Cal Baptist on Saturday.
CSUB is now 8-1 on the season at the Icardo Center. The Roadrunners are now 11-9 overall and 4-3 in Western Athletic Conference play. Cal Baptist is 15-5 overall and 6-2 in the WAC, good for a first place standing in league.
Mattison DeGarmo led CSUB with 14 kills and four blocks. Rafa Bonifacio recorded her second straight double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Briannah Mariner tallied 13 kills, six digs and four blocks for CSUB.
The Roadrunners will take the court again Thursday at UT Rio Grande Valley.
