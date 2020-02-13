Matchups with last place Chicago State helped the Cal State Bakersfield men's and women's basketball teams snap losing streaks Thursday night.
Behind 16 points from Greg Lee, the Roadrunner men snapped a four-game skid to get back to .500 in WAC play with a 64-54 win.
The Cougars, who have now lost 29 consecutive conference games, cut a 12-point CSUB lead all the way down to 48-47 before Lee connected on a 3-pointer with 5:48 remaining, kick-starting a 16-7 CSUB run to close the game.
It was the second big game Lee, a native of Rockford, Ill., had against Chicago State this season, He scored a career-high 19 points in CSUB's 72-54 win at CSU on Jan. 19.
Taze Moore added 14 points and eight rebounds, Shawn Stith scored 10 points and De'Monte Buckingham had seven assists for the 'Runners, who improve to 5-5 in WAC play.
After giving the Cougars their only win of the season on Jan. 18, the CSUB women exacted a little revenge Thursday, riding a 14-point, seven-rebound performance by Vanessa Austin to a 58-51 win in Chicago.
The Cougars again gave CSUB all it could handle, getting within 50-48 on an Aja Poumiphat layup with just over 2:30 to play. But Lexus Green answered right back with a basket of her own on the ensuing possession.
After the Cougars made it 54-51 with 37 seconds to play, Jayden Eggleston sealed the win by making two free throws.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the 'Runner women who are now 6-4 in the WAC. They have a stiff road challenge on Saturday, taking on a UMKC team that is currently 8-3 in conference play.
