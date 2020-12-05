Though they'll be a completely different energy in the air, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team is ready to begin the home portion of its schedule on Monday.
The Roadrunners (0-1) will host Bethesda, an Anaheim-based team from the National Christian College Athletic Association, at 7 p.m.
Unfortunately, CSUB won't have an energetic crowd to play off of. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans aren't being allowed into the Icardo Center for the time being. The game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app.
CSUB, which had a nearly 13-minute first-half scoring drought in a 53-47 season-opening loss to Santa Clara on Dec. 2, will have a great opportunity to find an offensive rhythm against a Flames team that has struggled defensively against three other Big West teams this season.
In losses against Cal Poly, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara, Bethesda has been outscored 358-153, allowing at least 100 points in all three games.
Such games have been fruitful for the Roadrunner offense in recent seasons. They've scored 100 points in at least one game against non-Division-I opponents in each of the last five seasons, including a 105-78 win against Bethesda on Dec. 15, 2016.
Monday will be the first of three games for the 'Runners this week. They'll get their first, and perhaps only taste of power conference competition this year with a 4 p.m. tip at Arizona on Wednesday. They'll then return to Icardo Center to host Idaho at 1 p.m. on Saturday.