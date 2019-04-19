Cal State Bakersfield baseball snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 6-2 home win over Northern Colorado on Friday.
Daniel Carrizosa went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Jake Ortega has two RBIs of his own while Sergo Robles and Tyler Jorgensen scored two runs each.
Edgar Barclary moved to 5-2 on the season, throwing seven innings of one-run ball. He struck out 10.
The two teams meet again Saturday at noon.
