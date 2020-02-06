Second half defensive struggles continued to plague Cal State Bakersfield, as Cal Baptist rallied for a 74-69 win over the Roadrunners in men's basketball Thursday night.
Up 35-28 at the half in a tough road environment, CSUB lost the lead in less than two minutes as the Lances hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, pulling ahead 39-38 on a Ferron Flavors Jr. triple.
With the game tied at 69, Flavors Jr., who finished with 21 points, struck again, hitting another 3 with a defender right in his face, giving Baptist a 69-66 lead.
Down 71-69 with the ball and under 20 seconds to play, the Roadrunners couldn't get a shot off, as Czar Perry stepped on the baseline, the team's seventh turnover of the second half. The Lancers proceeded to close the game out at the foul line.
The loss wasted a career night for Cam Allen, who scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting.
After jumping out to a 4-1 record in WAC play, the 'Runners have dropped four straight to fall to 4-5. They've given up at least 40 second half points in three of those losses.
Defending champs club 'Runner softball team
The reigning national champion UCLA softball team looked the part on Thursday, handing CSUB a season-opening 14-0 loss.
After scoring once in the first inning, the Bruins tagged the Roadrunners for eight in a second inning where they put the first five runners on base.
CSUB's offense did little to counter, recording just one hit, a third-inning infield single by Candace Haliburton.
