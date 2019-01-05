Utah Valley shot 61 percent from 3-point territory, knocking down 11-of-18 shots from long range, to beat the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team, 78-70, in Orem, Utah on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (5-10, 1-1 Western Athletic) made more field goals than the Wolverines (8-7, 2-0) but shot just 6-for-24 from beyond the arc.
Though CSUB beat winless Seattle on Thursday to start conference play, it has lost eight of its last nine games.
The Wolverines had four players make multiple 3-pointers, led by four from Alexis Cortez. The junior guard scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. UVU averaged fewer than four made 3s a game coming into the contest but set a new season high.
CSUB’s only player with multiple 3s was senior point guard Alexxus Gilbert, who went 4-for-12 from 3-point range. She had a game-high 22 points. JJ Johnson was the only other Roadrunner to reach double-digits. Johnson scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Dalis Jones had a career-high eight steals and five assists for CSUB.
The Roadrunners forced 24 turnovers and scored 24 points off turnovers. The Wolverines outrebounded CSUB, 44-27.
"Establishing our inside play and getting that inside presence is our focus. Once we get that and lock-in a bit more on the defensive end we'll be OK," CSUB head coach Greg McCall said in a postgame news release. "We've got a go-to player that is going to produce, now we just have to get some other things done on the inside as well."
A 3-pointer from Utah Valley’s Madison Grange gave the Wolverines a 62-48 lead a little more than a minute into the fourth quarter. The 14-point UVU lead was the largest margin of the game.
The Roadrunners will return home this week to take on Texas-Rio Grande Valley (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and New Mexico State (Saturday, 1 p.m.).
"It'll be good to get back home for two straight games," McCall said. "Every game for us will be a tough challenge, closely played. We just have to be ready to overcome those challenges. Be ready to fight and claw for 40 minutes in every game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.