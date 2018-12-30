Monday will be quite the test for the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team.
The Roadrunners (8-4) will travel to face No. 7-ranked Gonzaga (12-2) in a New Year’s Eve clash. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Spokane, Wash. and the game can be heard on 1180 AM or 96.1 FM.
After dropping back-to-back games — both to current Top-15 opponents Tennessee and North Carolina — the Zags responded with three-straight 40-plus point victories. Gonzaga took down UT Arlington, Denver and North Alabama all on its home court and will welcome CSUB to the McCarthy Athletic Center. The Zags are looking to end 2018 with a 9-0 record at home this season.
Gonzaga is led by junior forward Rui Hachimura, who ranks 26th in the nation with 21.1 points per game. The Bulldogs' offense averages 94.1 points per contest, which third-most in the country.
For CSUB, this will be the final game before the Roadrunners tip off conference play next week. After dropping a Dec. 1 road contest at South Dakota, Cal State Bakersfield responded with road victories over Idaho and Portland State and are now winners of five straight.
Bakersfield and Gonzaga have only met twice before and not since the 2010-11 season. Both times the Zags came away with big victories.
CSUB women host Monday afternoon game
The Roadrunner women will host a 1 p.m. game Monday against UC Riverside.
This will be CSUB's first home game since Nov. 26. They haven't won since, and are currently riding a six-game losing streak.
The two teams are future Big West foes. CSUB enters the game with a 4-8 record while Riverside is 5-8.
Similar to the men, CSUB will open Western Athletic Conference play next week with road games at Seattle and Utah Valley.
