It's easy for Rod Barnes to overlook the negatives right now.
Things weren't exactly pretty the last time Barnes and the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team took the floor. The Roadrunners shot just 32 percent from the floor and endured a 7:57 scoreless stretch in the first half in a Thursday home game against Utah Valley.
Though such prolonged offensive droughts will no doubt prove costly going forward, they didn't on this night. As they have throughout the early part of conference play, the 'Runners found a way to win, putting together just enough second-half scoring and riding a strong defensive effort to squeak out a 58-57 overtime win that stretched their record to 4-1 in the WAC.
While trying to express positivity in the locker room, Barnes says he wasn't fully confident that his team would have such an impressive winning percentage at this start of conference play.
"If you'd have told me (we'd be) 4-1 or 3-1, if you even told me 2-1 I probably would have taken it," he said. "When we started conference play, I didn't think we were playing well.
"I didn't think we practiced well when we got back from Christmas. I was really concerned early on that if we got off to a tough star that things could get really tough for us."
While things have certainly been tough, the Roadrunners have thus far proven adept at working through adversity.
They started things off by overcoming a double-digit second-half deficit (12 points) in the WAC opener against Grand Canyon, a feat they again accomplished Thursday when they erased a 10-point deficit against Utah Valley.
They've also found a way to close strong, beating both Utah Valley and Missouri-Kansas City in overtime, while using double-digit scoring runs to close out games against Grand Canyon (13-0) and Chicago State (12-0).
"They've battled and battled and battled and seem like they're on their way to try to do something pretty good," Barnes said.
To fulfill any major postseason aspirations, CSUB will, as usual, have to go through perennial WAC powerhouse New Mexico State, which has represented the conference in eight of the last 10 NCAA Tournaments.
Despite battling a string of injuries all season, the Aggies are still in their familiar spot atop the conference standings, entering Saturday 5-0 in the WAC. CSUB travels to New Mexico State on Thursday.
Before that, the Roadrunners have to take care of business at home against Seattle on Saturday.
Entering the game 3-3 in the WAC, the Redhawks have struggled in close games, particularly on the road, where they are just 1-7 this season. Two of Seattle's conference losses were on the road against UMKC and Grand Canyon, games it lost by a combined seven points.
Though they've struggled at times to find secondary options, the Redhawks bring in the WAC's most prolific scorer in Terrell Brown. A 20.1 per-game scorer this year, Brown is averaging 28 points in his last two games.
Despite their strong start, Roadrunner players say they haven't earned the right to look ahead, and insist they haven't put any mental energy into next week's trip to Las Cruces.
"We haven't even talked about the New Mexico State game," junior forward Justin Edler-Davis said. "If you get caught looking forward, you're going to get 20-pieced. If we come in and think 'Oh, we've got a win today,' we're going to lose the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.