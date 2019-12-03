If Tuesday night is any indication, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team has some exciting days ahead in the Big West Conference.
It also showcased that this current Roadrunner team is still a work in progress.
A series of opportunities to steal a win fell narrowly by the wayside, as the Roadrunners dropped a tight 64-60 contest to California Santa Barbara in the Icardo Center Tuesday night.
CSUB, which never led in the second half, had a chance to tie or take the lead down 62-60 with under five seconds to play and put the ball in the hands of Czar Perry, who finished with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
With his team in the double bonus, Perry ran into Robinson Idehen near midcourt, hoping he'd get to the foul line. Unfortunately for him, that didn't happen, and he was called for traveling at the end of the play.
“I tried to run into the guy just to get a foul since we (were) in the bonus," Perry said. "But they didn’t call it. I thought (the official) was going to call it.”
After the play, Matt Freeman, who led Santa Barbara with 19 points, iced the game with a pair of free throws.
The turnover was one of several big plays that didn't go the Roadrunners' way late in the game.
Down 59-58 with under 30 seconds left, Justin McCall got a backcourt steal on a full-court press. After the ball was tipped a few times, in ended in the arms of Taze Moore, who had a chance to give CSUB the lead, but couldn't convert a contested reverse layup.
Down 57-54, Justin Edler-Davis nearly tied the game with 2:42 to play, only to have his 3-point try roll halfway down then out. It was a common trend for the Roadrunners, who missed their final 12 3-point attempts after staring 5-of-8.
There were also a string of killer missed rebound attempts, as multiple boards slipped through the hands of CSUB players and out of bounds to give the Gauchos extra possessions.
Perhaps the biggest botched rebound came with 7:11 to play, when Matt Freeman connected on a second-chance 3-point shot to give the Gauchos a 54-48 lead, their biggest of the game.
“Those are just 50-50 plays we’ve got to have," McCall said. "Those are winning plays we’ve got to make.”
While wanting a better result, coach Rod Barnes says he wasn't displeased with a performance he considered his team's best 40-minute showing against a Division I opponent this year.
And coming against a team predicted to finish second in their future conference this season, he hopes it will be an encouraging sign of things to come.
“I thought our guys played probably our best game as far as complete from beginning to the end as far as our execution," he said. "I thought we got better.
“Obviously (I'm) disappointed but not discouraged so much that I don’t think this team (isn’t close) to reaching our potential.”
Attended the game tonight. Impressed with the atmosphere and the team.
