It was another case of too little too late for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team Saturday night.
An 11-2 run in just over two minutes gave the Roadrunners life, but the damage was already done, as Missouri Kansas City closed the game out at the foul line in a 59-53 win at the Icardo Center.
Down 11 with 2:25 to play, Greg Lee connected on a 3-pointer, the only triple the 'Runners hit all night, and was fouled. After he made the free throw, CSUB forced a turnover that led to a Taze Moore layup that cut the deficit to 53-48 in the span of just 16 seconds.
With the deficit at six, Justin McCall and Justin Edler-Davis scored second-chance points on consecutive possessions to make it 55-53.
But that's where the rally ended. Brandon McKissic, who led all scorers with 20 points with 6.4 seconds remaining and calmly sunk two free throws to ice the game away.
CSUB's offense came out on fire, hitting six of its first seven shot, with all the makes coming at the rim. But even with the fast start and the strong close, they still only managed to shoot under 40 percent, including 1-of-11 from 3-point range.
The Roadrunners even knocked the ball out of their own basket at one point. A Justin Edler-Davis jumper that bounced in was negated when De'Monte Buckingham, leaping for a potential putback, accidentally pushed the shot out of the rim, resulting in an offensive interference call.
“I’ve never had that happen where we score a bucket and we knock the ball out," coach Rod Barnes said. "I really don’t understand what happened. That’s never happened for me.”
Despite allowing under 60 points, the Roadrunner defense also had issue in the second half, allowing baskets on seven-consecutive possessions at one point to allow the 'Roo lead to reach double figures.
“We had offensive lulls, but if we just played defense how we’re supposed to play defense the entire game, we’re not even in that position at the end,” said McCall, who scored eight points off the bench.
Lee was the only CSUB player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points. Moore added eight points and four assists with Buckingham leading all players with eight rebounds.
After a 4-1 start in WAC play, the Roadrunners have dropped five out of six to fall below .500 in conference at 5-6.
As has been the case with most conference losses, Saturday featured several inspired moments sandwiched around some prologued struggled.
“If you take the first five minutes and the last five minutes, we looked like a really good basketball team," Barnes said. "If you take some times in between, we weren’t very good. We did not play well for an extended period of time and it cost us.”
