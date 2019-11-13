After an 84-minute defensive slugfest, the Cal State Bakersfield men's soccer team found enough offense to move on to the WAC Tournament semifinals.
Niklas Korber took a great pass from Justin Markus and fired home a header with 6:34 to play, as the Roadrunners earned a 1-0 opening-round win over San Jose State Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs.
The goal was all the offense goalie Detre Bell would need, as the redshirt junior recorded 10 saves, including a penalty kick rejection early in the second half, of the shutout win.
CSUB, which advanced out of the tournament's opening round for the first time since 2014, face top-seed Seattle at 2 p.m. Friday. Seattle defeated the Roadrunners 3-2 on Oct. 19.
