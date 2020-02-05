The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team officially appears to be in a funk.
Georgia Dale hit a pair of late free throws and Cal Baptist overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to beat the Roadrunners 55-53 at the Icardo Center Wednesday.
CSUB held a 19-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter and when Vanessa Austin scored on the opening possession of the fourth, the 'Runners held a 47-36 lead.
But the Lancers quickly seized control, outscoring CSUB 19-6 the rest of the way. In that time, the Roadrunners were 3-of-13 from the field with four turnovers, the last of which resulted in Dale getting to the line, where she hit 1-of-2 to give Cal Baptist a 54-53 lead with 31 seconds to play.
The Roadrunners had a chance at the end, but failed to convert as Jayden Eggleston missed a shot in the paint. Dale converted another free throw with four seconds to play for the game's final point.
Already without Jasmin Dixon, the Roadrunners didn't have guard Ashley Austin in the lineup, as she missed Wednesday's game with a lower body injury.
Miracle Saxon had a double-double in defeat, leading the team with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
After opening WAC play 3-0, the Roadrunners have lost four of six. They get eight days off before traveling to face Chicago State at 5 p.m. next Thursday.
