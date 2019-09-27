Three 2019 NCAA Tournament opponents await the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team in non-conference play.
A schedule released Thursday opens with a home game against Dominguez Hills, before the Roadrunners travel to the Pacific Northwest for road matchups against Washington on Nov. 8 and Gonzaga on the 10th. The Bulldogs won 29 games last year and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
CSUB will also visit defending Horizon League champion Wright State on Nov. 19 and Oregon State, which eliminated Gonzaga en route to a Sweet 16 appearance last winter, on Dec. 29.
Between the road tilts with the Raiders and Beavers, the Roadrunners will play six straight home games. They then close non-conference play Dec. 31 at UC Riverside.
WAC play begins with consecutive road games at Grand Canyon (Jan. 4) and California Baptist (Jan. 8). The Roadrunners face defending league champion New Mexico State at home on Jan. 30 and in Las Cruces on Feb. 29 before closing the regular season at home against Grand Canyon on March 7.
Dates for the WAC Tournament have not yet been revealed.
