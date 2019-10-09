Media members and coaches aren't expecting much change at the top in WAC women's basketball play this winter.
Cal State Bakersfield, which placed fifth in the conference a season ago, was chosen to finish fifth by coaches and sixth by media in the 2019 preseason poll released on Wednesday.
With the loss of three of his top four scorers — including First-Team All-WAC guard Alexxus Gilbert, who was fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.8 points per game last season — coach Greg McCall said his team fell roughly where he was expecting.
"When you lose those three girls like that...I would expect the coaches to pick us right there," McCall said during a WAC Media Day video conference on Wednesday.
Five-time defending WAC champion New Mexico State is once again expected to finish atop the conference standings, securing eight of 11 first place media votes and six of nine from coaches.
Last season's runner-up California Baptist received two first-place votes in each poll to come in second while Missouri-Kansas City got two votes from media and one by coaches to come in third.
There was disagreement between both sides as to who would win Player of the Year honors. New Mexico State's Gia Pack got the vote from coaches, while the press favored Missouri-Kansas City's Ericka Mattingly.
The Roadrunners had two second-team selectees. Redshirt sophomore forward Jayden Eggleston was named All-WAC second team by media, while junior center Vanessa Austin was a second-team choice by coaches.
Eggleston sat out last year after transferring from Iona, where she averaged 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds as a freshman in 2017-18. Austin averaged 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting a team-best 51.9 percent from the floor last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.