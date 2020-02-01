Zhane Templeton hit five 3-pointers and Texas Rio Grande Valley handed the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team its third loss in five games in a 66-52 final at the Icardo Center Saturday.
The Roadrunners looked out of sorts for much of the game, as UTRGV took a 9-8 lead on a Templeton triple with 5:37 to play in the first quarter and never trailed again, pushing its lead as high as 20 in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Eggleston was the only Roadrunner in double figures, finishing with 12 points. Miracle Saxon had a game-high 11 rebounds for CSUB, which fell out of a first-place tie in the WAC as its conference record dropped to 5-3.
CSUB Men's Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas — Jordan Jackson posted 17 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Cal State Bakersfield 70-59.
Quinton Johnson II had 11 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-14, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.
Javon Levi added 11 points and six assists. Lesley Varner II had eight rebounds. Greg Lee had 18 points for the Roadrunners (10-13, 4-4). Czar Perry added 11 points.
Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Kansas City on the road on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield takes on California Baptist on the road on Thursday.
