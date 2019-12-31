The best non-conference season in five years ended on a sour note for the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team.
Daphne Gnago hit a go-ahead layup with 18.1 seconds to play and UC Riverside survived a last-ditch scoring attempt by the Roadrunners to escape with a 53-52 win in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders, who hadn't led since the 1:47 mark of the second quarter, completed their comeback when Gnago found an opening in the lane and barreled her way to the basket late in the shot clock, putting her team up 53-51.
CSUB, which overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, had a chance to stay alive when Vanessa Austin was fouled off an offensive rebound with 1.8 seconds to play. After Austin hit the first free throw, the 'Runners had a chance to win at the buzzer when Jayden Eggleston got inside position and had a chance to score the winning basket on a outback.
Unfortunately, the shot rolled off the rim and the clock expired before CSUB could get off another shot.
The sequence closed a dismal offensive fourth quarter where CSUB when just 1-of-12 from the field and didn't make a single field goal over the final 7:29.
Ashley Austin led the Roadrunners with 17 points, while she and Dalis Jones each had five steals. Eggleston added 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
The Roadrunners finished above .500 in non-conference play for the first time since 2014, recording a mark of 8-5. They've yet to break through on the road though, where their record currently stands at 0-5.
CSUB is on the road again to start WAC play, traveling to face Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
