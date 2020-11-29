Cal State Bakersfield's women's basketball team returned to the court in style Sunday, earning a road win over a power-conference opponent.
Lexus Green scored 15 points while adding five assists and two steals, and the Roadrunners were in control for much of the day in a 60-52 win over Pac-12 foe California on Sunday afternoon.
Vanessa Austin also scored in double figures with 10 points, while Miracle Saxon led all players with 12 rebounds. Andie Easley had a solid all-around game as well, scoring nine points and tying Green for the team lead with five assists.
Sunday marked CSUB's first win in five games against Cal, and was their first win over a power conference opponent since a 76-72 win over Arizona on Nov. 17, 2014.