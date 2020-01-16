In a 30-plus year coaching career, Rod Barnes says he's never seen a player shoot as well in practice without being able to carry it over to games in the way Justin Edler-Davis has this season.
When the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team needed it Wednesday, Edler-Davis finally found his practice form.
The junior guard scored 15 of his career-high 25 points in overtime and CSUB earned a big WAC road win by topping Missouri-Kansas City 74-64.
Shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range coming into the game, Edler-Davis was 4-of-5 from deep in the overtime period. His first basket of the extra period gave the Roadrunners a 61-56 lead, while the last put them ahead 69-59 with just over a minute to play.
CSUB, which started the game 9-of-9 from the field, went cold in the second half as the Kangaroos built a six-point lead with under seven minutes to play, before a Roadrunner rally forced overtime.
De'Monte Buckingham added 16 points while Justin McCall led all players with 12 rebounds.
Most impressive about the win is that the Roadrunners did it mostly without leading scorer Taze Moore, who landed hard on his right foot following a block in the game's opening minute. Moore returned briefly in the second half, but played just 1:01 before returning to the bench.
The Roadrunners stay on the road through the weekend, where they'll play at Chicago State at 10 a.m. Pacific Time Saturday.
Frontcourt duo paces Roadrunner women
When the tandem of Jayden Eggleston and Vanessa Austin are rolling inside, the CSUB women's team is tough to beat, and the duo was certainly rolling Wednesday.
Eggleston had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks while Austin scored 16 with five boards as the Roadrunners stayed perfect in the WAC with a 70-60 win over UMKC at the Icardo Center.
The pair combined to shoot 14-of-21 from the floor to help CSUB (3-0) stay even with Utah Valley (4-0) in the loss column. The two team square off at UVU next Thursday.
Lexus Green chipped in 10 points while Kate Taokuhara had eight rebounds and four assists for the 'Runners, who pulled away with an 11-0 run that extended from the third quarter to the fourth.
Prior to the showdown with Utah Valley, the Roadrunners host winless Chicago State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
