Cal State Bakersfield is looking towards a rebuilding year in men's basketball, at least according to WAC media members.
Entering their final year in the WAC, the Roadrunners were selected to finished seventh out of nine teams in the conference media poll, which was revealed Wednesday morning. CSUB received 109 points in the first poll, coming in between Utah Valley (133) and Kansas City (67).
The 'Runners, who are replacing their top three scorers, didn't have a player selected to either the All-WAC first or second team.
Roadrunner coach Rod Barnes says he isn't putting a lot of stock in the poll, but wasn't surprised to see his team finish in its bottom half.
"I try to stay away from things we can't control," Barnes said at WAC Media Day Wednesday. “Our guys, I’m sure, will be motivated when they see we’re seventh. I think any team that’s not probably one or two should be motivated. But we kind of knew coming in with all the guys that we lost and the few returners we had that we would be picked low."
Barnes says he also isn't making a big deal about CSUB's impending departure from the WAC the the Big West.
"I haven't talked about leaving, I've talked about what we're doing right now," he said. "I've enjoyed the competition, I've enjoyed what the conference offers and what they've done for our university and our program. Now that we're leaving the WAC, I don't talk about it a lot with our players."
There was no debate as to who the conference favorite was, as defending champion New Mexico State captured all 20 first-place votes. The Aggies (252 total points) and Grand Canyon (220) came in well ahead of projected third-place team Seattle (158).
Bakersfield native Milan Acquaah of California Baptist was selected as the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.
