Eight days after an uncharacteristic, ugly defensive performance on national television, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team put on a much better showing in a redo Saturday.
Taze Moore hit a go-ahead runner with with 1;46 to play, and CSUB earned its most impressive win in some time, handing two-time defending Big West champion UC Irvine its first home loss of the season 62-57 Saturday night.
In a game that featured 12 ties and 10 lead changes, Moore's basket put CSUB ahead for good. After Irvine split a pair of free throw on the other end, the 'Runners scored again when Czar Perry hit a beautiful no-look pass to Justin McCall, who scored the final two of his game-high 15 points on the last of Perry's game-high four assists.
McCall then made a big play of the defensive end, causing just enough disruption on a Brad Greene layup attempt to force the Anteater center to miss long.
Shawn Stith, who had given CSUB a 59-56 lead on his first career 3-pointer with 2:20 to play, then closed things out at the foul line, hitting 2-of-2 to finish the night with 12 points.
Fellow center Ronne Readus also had a big game inside, recording nine rebounds, including six on the offensive end. The Roadrunners held a 15-6 edge on the offensive glass on the night.
It was a great recovery for the Roadrunners, who lost 70-53 on the same floor to the Anteaters one night earlier.
The game, which was broadcast on ESPNU, also gave CSUB a nice mulligan in front of a nationally televised audience. On the same network last Friday, the 'Runners allowed Cal State Fullerton to shoot 63 percent during a 58-point second half in what became a 90-84 loss at the Icardo Center.
It also keeps CSUB (8-4) within arms reach of conference leaders UC Santa Barbara (8-2) and Irvine (6-2) in the league standings. The Roadrunners play a two-game series at Santa Barbara on Feb. 19-20.
Before that, they will host UC San Diego at 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday.