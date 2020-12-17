The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team's non-conference season will conclude in the same place it began.
The team announced Thursday that it has added a game against Stanford to its schedule. The contest will be played at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
The Roadrunners' first game of the year, a 53-47 loss to Santa Clara, was also played in Santa Cruz, Like the Broncos, Stanford plays in Santa Clara County, which is not currently allowing contact sports.
Monday's game was added to replace CSUB's canceled Saturday home matchup with Life Pacific. It will be aired on the Pac-12 Network.