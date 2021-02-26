Fresno State jumped on Cal State Bakersfield early and never let up, routing the Roadrunners 13-2 in their baseball season opener in Fresno on Friday.
After allowing the bases to load with no one out in the bottom of the first inning, Roadrunner starter Ethan Skuija battled back to retire the next two batters. But his attempts to escape the inning unscathed ended when Dylan Johnson cleared the bases with a three-run triple down the right field line.
It was a tough outing for Skuija, who also surrendered a two-run home run to Zach Presno in the second. Skuija allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in just two innings of work.
Down 6-0, CSUB got on the board thanks to a solo Angel Saldivar home run in the top of the fifth, only to see the Bulldogs answer with three runs in the inning's bottom half.
Aaron Casillas added a second CSUB run in the seventh inning, bringing home Eric Charles with an RBI groundout.
The Roadrunners will look to right the ship in the second game of a three-game set against the Bulldogs on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. Highland grad Art Joven, who transferred from the University of Missouri in the offseason, will get the start, making his CSUB debut.