Isaiah Martin accounted for four touchdowns, and the Bakersfield College defense forced five Moorpark turnovers, as BC earned its first SCFA North win in a 38-18 final Saturday night.
Martin scored on runs of three and six yards in the first half, then added a 14-yard touchdown catch to help BC build up a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter. After Moorpark answered with 12 straight points, he added another score from four yards out.
He finished with 67 yards on 13 carries.
The Renegade defense handled the rest of the heavy lifting, forcing six fumbles, five of which they recovered. Zach Hernandez had a pair of forced fumbles and recoveries while James Johnson also had a strip and recovery to go along with a team-high eight tackles and a sack.
The win gets the Renegades out of the conference cellar. Entering the night, BC and Moorpark were both winless in the SCFA North.
Now 3-6, BC's season comes to a close next Saturday night, with a 6 p.m. kickoff against College of the Canyons.
