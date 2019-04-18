The Bakersfield College softball team continues to roll through conference play.
The Renegades moved to 15-0 in the Western State North Conference with an 8-0 home win over Cuesta College. The game took six innings to complete.
Ashely Hernandez got BC on the board, when her bases loaded single in the bottom of the second inning scored Kylee Fahy.
Neither team would get on the board again until the bottom of the sixth, when BC effectively ended the contest. Alexis Venegas knocked a triple to right field that scored Fahy. That spark ignited six more runs, capped off by a Venegas' single that brought home Alantis Rede to claim the run-rule victory.
Fahy continued her dominance in the pitcher's circle, going six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 11.
She now has 17 wins on the season, an ERA below 1.50 and her 258 strikeouts lead the state
The Renegades take the field in their regular-season finale at home against Moorpark on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
