Bakersfield College has earned a No. 16 ranking in the opening JC Athletic Bureau’s Poll of California Community College Football Coaches, released Tuesday afternoon.
The Renegades, who were 6-5 a season ago, were awarded 61 points in the inaugural poll of 2019.
BC will square off with ranked opponents in its first two games. The Renegades host 21st-ranked Mt. San Antonio Saturday, then travel to face No. 9 El Camino on Sept. 14.
Homecoming will present perhaps the stiffest challenge of the season, as the Renegades host No. 2 Ventura on Oct. 19. They host another top-10 opponent in Canyons in the regular season finale on Nov. 16.
Laney, which defeated Ventura 40-35 in the 2018 state championship game, earned all seven of the Bureau’s first-place votes to open the season at No. 1.
