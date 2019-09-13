A look at the numbers makes it crystal clear why the Bakersfield College football team found itself on the wrong end of a 34-7 final score in its season opener.
The Renegade offense scored no touchdowns, went 1-of-14 on third downs, ran no plays in the red zone and had a nearly two-to-one ratio of punt yards (297) to offensive yards (154).
Throw in a blocked punt and a touchdown allowed on special teams, and a defense that surrendered 236 yards on the ground, and coach Jeff Chudy says “you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out” why his team found itself in a 27-point hole by night’s end.
On the surface, the Renegade offense has a good chance to rebound against an El Camino defense that also had a poor opening week, falling 55-17 to second-ranked Riverside. In the loss, the Warriors gained just 124 yards of total offense, allowed 333 passing yards and gave up a 99-yard touchdown on a kickoff return.
Chudy, however, isn’t ready to make any bold declarations for improvement until he sees it on the field.
“We can’t exploit anything the way we executed last weekend,” he said. “We’ve got to execute first.”
The first area of improvement will likely have to come in the run game, where the Renegades averaged just 1.3 yards per carry against Mt. Sac. The rushing attack will look to take pressure off redshirt freshman quarterback Braden Wingle, who was 11-of-22 for 115 yards while being sacked four times in his first collegiate start.
Following a lackluster string of practices leading up to last week’s game, Chudy says he and his staff have attempted to up the attention to detail heading into the Week 2 matchup. And while he says things have looked better on the practice field since the Mt. Sac game, he added that it will mean little if the effort doesn’t carry over to game action.
“Obviously it was apparent as a group we weren’t ready to play under the lights,” Chudy said. “When you don’t do the little things right in practice, it carries over to Saturdays. They got the message because they got exposed.
“I’d like to guarantee we’re going to improve 100 percent across the board, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Saturday’s game in El Camino kicks off at 6 p.m.
(1) comment
No figuring out what went wrong does not take a "Rocket Scientist" Coaching football isn't rocket science either, but at BC you'd think it was.
Highest attendance of any JC in CA. Wasted.
We've been patient. New coaches please. We've been patient enough. Bring BC football back.
