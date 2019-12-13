Three wrestlers moved onto the semifinals and Bakersfield College found itself in fourth place at the end of the first day of the CCCAA State Wrestling Tournament in Fresno.
The Renegades finished the day with 41 points. Three-time defending champion Fresno City is well out in front with 99.5 points, ahead of Cerritos (66.5) and Sacramento City.
BC wrestlers still alive for state titles are Jonathan Hunter at 174 pounds, Jordan Annis at 184, and Ricard Gonzales at 197.
After getting byes through the first round, Hunter pinned Daniel Serrano of Santa Ana in 1:34.
Annis and Gonzalez both opened with pinfalls before advancing with tight decisions.
Annis took down Jonathan Vale of West Hills in 2:20 then edged Russell Ruckios of Lassen 8-6. Gonzalez advanced by pinning Steven Karas of Sacramento City in the first round, then by earning a 3-2 decision over Hunter Gonzalez of Sierra to reach the semifinals.
Day two begins at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Hunter opens against Sierra's Devyn Kreb, Annis takes on Joey Conroy of Palomar and Gonzalez faces Al Saudi of Cerritos.
