Bakersfield College football will have a bye this weekend as it gears up for the second half of the 2018 season.
The Renegades enter their off week with a 3-2 overall record. The team is coming off a 41-7 home win over Orange Coast last Saturday.
BC will return to the field Oct. 13 at Ventura and then plays at Long Beach on Oct. 20. Two home games follow — vs. East Los Angeles (Oct. 27) and vs. Moorpark (Nov. 3) — before the season finale at Canyons on Nov. 10.
Go to Bakersfield.com or pick up a copy of Sunday’s Californian, as we give our midseason synopsis on the team’s season.
