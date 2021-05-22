Renegades earn split at Allan Hancock

Two days after being swept by Allan Hancock, the Bakersfield College baseball team salvaged a split in a second doubleheader on the road Saturday.
Wesley Bradford blasted a go-ahead three-run double in the sixth inning, and BC pulled away for a 7-1 win in the opener.
The offensive support was more than enough for Brock Barron, who allowed just one run on three hits while recording six strikeouts in six innings of work.
The 14-7 Renegades close the regular season with a pair of doubleheaders against Oxnard next week. They travel to Oxnard Thursday before hosting a doubleheader at 3 and 6 p.m. next Saturday.
Another big sixth inning did the Renegades in in game two, as Allan Hancock, training 2-1 entering the frame, recorded five runs in the sixth to win 7-2.
Mark Ribeiro's two-run double in the second inning was all the offense BC could muster.