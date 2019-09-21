After his team scored just two offensive touchdowns in the first two games, Shane Jones helped the Bakersfield College football team equal that total in less than four minutes Saturday.
The Bakersfield High alum bursted for two long touchdown runs on the offense's first two drives and the Renegade defense and special teams did the rest, lifting BC to its first win of the year in a 41-6 final at Santa Monica Saturday night.
Following a 29-yard Braden Wingle to Cole Beaty pass on third-and-five, Jones burst around the left end and dove in by the pylon for a 29-yard score. On the first play of the ensuing series, he showed his explosiveness again, blasting through the line and racing untouched for a 59-yard touchdown.
Jones finished with a career-high 111 yards rushing.
After Justin Harrington had a pick-six nullified by an illegal block in the back on the return in the first quarter, Zach Hernandez got one that counted from 45 yards out in the second, pushing the lead to 21-0.
Arguably the biggest highlight came on the last play of the first half. Fielding a line drive punt at the Corsair 44, Cole Beaty weaved through traffic and found an opening along the right sideline, where he worked his way into the end zone as time expired.
Fano Maui also had an interception for the Renegades, who allowed Santa Monica to cross the 50 just once in the first half.
After briefly leaving the game in the second quarter, quarterback Braden Wingle returned and connected with Luke Soto and Zach Hartsfield for second-half touchdown passes.
Jones got the start in place of starting running back Isaiah Martin who did not play.
Congrats to the Gades. Santa Monica is a second tier team, but I'm sure the Gades will take the win.
