Behind an undefeated showing by heavyweight Daniel Schoene, Bakersfield College went 3-1 at the BC Dual Tournament on Saturday.
The Renegades earned wins of 30-20 over Sacramento City, 47-5 over Moorpark and 40-9 over Victory Valley. Cerritos, which went a perfect 4-0 on Saturday, handed BC its only loss by a final of 36-12.
Schoene, a graduate of Bakersfield High School, earned three wins by pinball and another by forfeit. He is off to a 5-0 start to the season, securing four victories via pin.
The Renegades also earned a 42-3 win over Victor Valley in a head-to-head dual on Friday. BC earned three pinfalls, a tech fall and had three decision wins, all of which came by eight points or more.
BC will return to action when it takes part in the Sacramento City Tournament next Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
