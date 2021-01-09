Despite a recent promotion, some might assume Marcos Austin's life isn't going to change much.
Austin, who has spent the past seven seasons as the co-head coach of the Bakersfield College wrestling team, was officially named the sole head coach of the program on Wednesday. He steps into the role after the December resignation of Brett Clark.
Few are as well-versed in the culture of the BC program as Austin. Not only has be been on the Renegade staff for nine seasons -- starting off as an assistant -- he began his own collegiate wrestling career at BC, even qualifying for the 2002 CCCAA State Tournament, where he placed seventh at 141 pounds.
But even with his familiarity with how things operate, it's false to say that Austin's new position doesn't come with adjustments.
"The paperwork stuff is a bit of a change for me," he said. "That's something I've got to get used to."
But once the Renegades return for team activities, Austin confirms that very little will change with the way business is conducted.
Though Austin won't spend as much time in the wrestling room as in years past, he says he's perfectly comfortable handing over certain duties to assistants Joe Espejo, Ryan Meloche and Jessie Uribe, who will all be retained.
"I'm kind of in the position of getting the program out there in the limelight, talking to the wrestling community, bringing in resources and those things," Austin said. "But I don't think many things will change ... as far as technique and our philosophy and those kinds of things.
"(Coach Clark and I) were able to play off each other with how we wanted the program to go forward and I don't really feel like there's a big difference in our approach to the program."
A big source of excitement for Austin heading into his first season as the sole head coach is that he'll have a strong core of experienced wrestlers returning whenever team activities resume.
BC is expected to retain several key contributors from a team that placed third at the 2019 state tournament. This group is highlighted by defending 174-pound state champion Jonathan Hunter.
Unfortunately, that group won't be back at it for sometime. Despite Bakersfield College recently announcing that its teams would opt in for a 2021 spring season, Austin says not enough opponents have opted in for the Renegades to compete.
After the CCCAA granted all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility, Austin says he is "absolutely, 100 percent" confident wrestlers like Hunter will elect to return in the fall.
With several key pieces in place and a wealth of local talent set to enter the recruiting pool, Austin says it's a great time to take over a program he knows inside and out, and expects big things in the Renegades' future.
"Kern County is rooted in wrestling," he said. "We should have a great team next year and there's a lot of local talent that we should be able to get into our room to help take us to another level."