It only seems fitting that the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team's long-awaited return to action would come with last-minute complications.
On Wednesday, it seemed the Roadrunners, who haven't played since March 8 of last year, would be delayed even further. Scheduled to face Utah Valley in a season-opening home series this weekend, the matchup was canceled due to "contact tracing and quarantine procedures within the Wolverine program."
Having grown accustomed to such setbacks over the past year, CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard didn't feel compelled to hit the panic button.
"This is par for the course at this point," Beard said. "We've been able to make adjustments throughout this whole process and this is no different."
And while it's not what they were expecting, the Roadrunners found what they consider to be a highly suitable replacement series with an opponent they've been eager to play for some time.
Despite being less than two hours apart, CSUB and Fresno State have faced each other in just one of the previous four seasons. But with the Bulldogs also looking to replace a canceled series, the schools elected to rekindle a Valley rivalry with a three-game set in Fresno this weekend.
The season opener will take place at 3:05 p.m. Friday. The teams will also play at 3:05 Saturday before finishing up at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
Though it makes travel arrangements and scouting a challenge, CSUB players are expecting to encounter several last-minute schedule changes throughout the year, and say they're more than willing to make any adjustments that allow them to get back on the field.
"That's how our season's going to be," redshirt freshman Jacen Roberson said. "A team drops and we pick up somewhere else. It's just going to keep flowing like that and we're just going to have to get used to it. Fresno State's right down the street and we know we've been dying to play these guys for a couple of years, so we're really excited."
Roberson, a Garces Memorial grad who tripled on the second pitch he faced at the Division I level last season, is set to be the team's starting centerfielder in 2021.
He's part of a talented, but inexperienced group expected to play a key role in the Roadrunner lineup. Beard spoke highly of the talents of Roberson, Angel Saldivar, Jashia Morrissey and Aaron Casillas, but acknowledged there would likely be some growing pains, as that group has played just 33 combined games at the D-I level.
Beard plans to balance out that inexperience with seasoned veteran seniors like Evan Berkey, Tyler Jorgensen and Daniel Carrizosa. Carrizosa (.343) and Jorgensen (.315) are the team's top two returning hitters from a year ago.
While much of the pitching rotation is still in flux, Beard believes he's found a solid group of starters lined up for this weekend.
After a record-setting summer in the Expedition League, senior Ethan Skuija will get the ball on opening day. Skuija had a 2-1 record with a team-best 23 strikeouts in four starts last season.
A pair of local arms will then take the mound on days two and three.
Highland grad and Missouri transfer Art Joven will make his Roadrunner debut Saturday, while Bakersfield Christian alum Roman Angelo will take the mound Sunday.
Since returning to the practice field on Feb. 12, Beard says there's been a "nervous energy" surrounding his team, one his players are feeling as well. But even with anticipation at an all-time high, the expectation is that nerves will settle once the return to the familiar setting of the diamond is complete.
"I knew this day would come, just (knowing) when was the hard part," Carrizosa said. "We've all been waiting for this. We'll be very excited but once game time starts, we'll calm down and just kind of be ourselves and just do our thing."
Knowing how high the excitement level is, Beard isn't prepping any emotional speeches for his guys before they leave the dugout Friday.
"There's nothing I could say to these guys to motivate them any more than what they already are right now," Beard said. "Their eye is on playing the best baseball they can. I believe the intent is to do their job well, whatever that is."