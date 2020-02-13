Friday can't come soon enough for Tyler Jorgensen.
Nearly nine months after the 2019 season wrapped, Jorgensen, a preseason All-WAC infielder on the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team, has an almost giddy energy looking ahead to this weekend, when the Roadrunners begin 2020 with a three-game home series against Washington State.
"There's nothing like game day. Nothing," said Jorgensen, a senior who will move from third base to first base this spring. "It's been a long process of practicing every day, playing against ourselves. It's going to be nice to have a team with another (uniform) across the dugout."
Jorgensen, who hit .323 with a team-best 30 RBIs last season, is by far the most productive returning bat for an offense looking to replace four of its top five hitters.
One returner coach Jeremy Beard expects big things from is junior Evan Berkey, who hit .249 with a team-high 13 stolen bases last year. Berkey had a big summer with the Rochester (Minn.) Honkers of the Northwoods League, hitting .358 to earn the league's "Big Stick" award.
Local products Jacen Roberson (Garces) and Kobe Silva (Frontier) are expected to do big things in their freshman seasons while JUCO transfer Aris Nakagawa, who hit 13 home runs at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College in 2019, brings power to a team that ranked 271st nationally with just 19 home runs last season.
"We don't try to look at the long ball," Beard said. "But I do want to believe we have a little more juice in the lineup this year. We're not building things around power even though I do think we have some sneaky slug in there."
Roberson, who will start in center field, and fellow freshmen Aaron Casillas (shortstop) and Angel Saldivar (catcher) are expected to be big adds on defense, where Beard says his team has made "probably the biggest improvements from last year to this year."
On the mound, Bakersfield Christian grad Roman Angelo, who had a team-best 3.66 ERA in 64 innings over 20 appearances (four starts) a year ago, will start Friday's season opener.
Senior Ethan Skuija (2-7 with a 6.33 ERA last year) will get the ball Saturday, while 2018 opening-day starter Aaron Charles will start Sunday after missing all of last season.
Though he expects some growing pains along the way, Beard expressed optimism about the way his team is developing, and is excited by the enthusiasm his players have towards opening weekend.
"We only get so many opening days as baseball players and as a coaching staff," he said. "So when it comes, it's special. It's really exciting because you have many months of work behind you and now it's just about polishing up the details."
More than anything, players say fans should expect to see a team that is much better than its sixth-place preseason ranking in the WAC would indicate.
"Expect a lot of good defense, a lot of hitting and really good pitching," Jorgensen said. "We've got all aspects this year."
