The Bakersfield College women’s volleyball team continued its strong season with a sweep over No. 3-ranked El Camino College on Friday.
The Renegades beat the Warriors 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 to move to 14-1 on the season. BC entered Friday’s match ranked No. 8 in the state.
Leading the way for BC was Lanie Camarillo with 20 kills and Penelope Zepeda with 13. Jessica Merante added 24 digs on the evening.
"All week we were just preparing for this match in particular," Camarillo said. "We kept composure. We kept a mentally strong mindset the whole week and we pulled through with the win."
Added coach Carl Ferreira: "That was a great win for BC volleyball. We executed how we needed to execute. We knew it was a big match and we just focused on two things – efficiency and mental toughness and our players did a phenomenal job."
The Renegades will take their homecourt again versus West LA College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
