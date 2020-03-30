NCAA spring athletes are being given a mulligan after their 2020 seasons were cut short.
The NCAA Division-I Council on Monday voted to allow athletes whose seasons were canceled by the Coronavirus to keep a year of eligibility. The ruling impacts all athletes, not just seniors who were in danger of seeing their final seasons end abruptly.
DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0— NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020
"The Council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," NCAA DI Council Athletics Chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."
Athletes affected locally will be members of the Cal State Bakersfield baseball, softball, beach volleyball, women's golf and men's and women's track and field teams. This follows a similar ruling made by the CCCAA on March 19, which allowed athletes at the junior college level to maintain their eligibility after seasons were canceled by COVID-19.
The news wasn't as good for winter athletes, who did not have their eligibility retained after the Coronavirus forced the cancelation of their postseason tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.