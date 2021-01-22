On a night that was mostly forgettable for the Cal State Bakersfield offense, Taze Moore created a memorable moment to keep the Roadrunners rolling through the early portion of Big West play.
Moore scored a game-high 14 points, including a turnaround jumper with 3.1 seconds to play as CSUB rallied for an ugly 47-45 win at UC Riverside in men's basketball Friday afternoon.
Things looked grim for the Roadrunners, who struggled mightily on the offensive end all game. After jumping out to a 20-12 lead, CSUB surrendered a 10-0 run to close the first half and fell behind by as many as nine points with under 10 minutes to play.
But despite shooting just 29 percent, CSUB stayed alive on defense, cutting into the lead while holding Riverside to just 31 percent shooting.
Moore, the reigning Big West Player of the Week, tied the game with a pair of layups with under four to play, then CSUB tied the game again on two late De'Monte Buckingham free throws.
After a defensive stop, Moore delivered the dagger, catching a pass from Czar Perry in the low post and connecting on a fadeaway winner.
The 10-4 Roadrunners are now 6-1 in Big West play. They face Riverside on the road again Saturday at 4 p.m.