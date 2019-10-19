Every time Bakersfield looked to be crawling out of an early hole it created for itself, the Renegades found a way to bury themselves further against Ventura Saturday night.
Special teams struggles, turnovers and penalties led to an early 13-0 deficit, and mistakes continued to persist in the second half, as a comeback attempt fell short in a 29-21 loss to the fourth-ranked Pirates in the SCFA North opener at Memorial Stadium.
The issues started on the first play, as Chris Atkins gashed the Renegades for a 73-yard return of the opening kick, which got him all the way to the BC 27.
As they did for most of the first half, the Renegade defense rose up, as Zach Hernandez intercepted a tipped pass. After a BC fumble on the first play of the ensuing series, the Renegades held Ventura to a field goal.
Despite running their first 25 plays in Renegade territory, the Pirate offense found the end zone just once all night on a 10-yard third-quarter touchdown pass from Dino Maldonado to Mark Ferrell.
That wouldn't be the only Ventura touchdown, though, as Wes Anusiem came untouched through the line, blocking a punt that Calvin Williams returned 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
“You can’t come out on the opening kick off (give up) the return that we did. We fumbled two possessions in a row, we get a punt blocked," BC coach Jeff Chudy said. "You can’t play that way. You can’t play that way and expect good things to happen.”
The Renegades still gave themselves a chance. A 1-yard Isaiah Martin touchdown run and a 33-yard Braden Wingle to Shane Jones touchdown pass in the second quarter got them within 16-14 at the half.
Jones, who accounted for 137 yards of offense, then took to the air in the fourth quarter, hitting Cole Beaty for a 25-yard touchdown on a halfback pass, getting the Renegades within 26-21.
But after getting in field goal range on the next drive, another special teams mistake cost BC points, as a snap went through the hands of holder Larry Harrington on a 40-yard field goal try.
The Renegades had two tries to tie the game following a Pirate field goal, but were stopped on downs before Wingle was intercepted by Wes Anusiem with three seconds remaining It was BC's third turnover of the night.
Throw in 137 yards in penalties, and you get a frustrated coach not much in the mood to answer questions.
“The kicking game killed us, those turnovers killed us, penalties killed us," Chudy said. "You can't play that way."
Chudy also refused to answer questions about his quarterback situation. Harrington, Wingle's backup, played on the two fourth-quarter drives that resulted in the Jones-to-Beaty touchdown pass and the botched field goal attempt. Wingle was then re-inserted in the final two possessions.
Ventura 29, Bakersfield 21
V 13 6 3 3 — 29
BC 0 14 0 7— 21
First quarter
V - Arroyo 22 field goal
V - Arroyo 41 field goal
V - Williams 30 yard blocked punt return (Arroyo kick)
Second quarter
BC - Martin 1 run (Winders kick)
V - Arroyo 19 field goal
BC - Jones 33 pass from Wingle (Winders kick)
V - Arroyo 19 field goal
Third quarter
V - Ferrell 10 pass from Maldonado (Arroyo kick)
Fourth quarter
B - Beaty 25 pass from Jones (Winders kick)
V - Arroyo 26 field goal
Individual stats
RUSHING — V: Vargas 17-99, Gaytan 11-39, Atkins 3-22, Wich 2-12, Maldonado 1-8, Yuen 2-(negative)1, Team 1-(negative)1. BC Martin 21-105, Jones 9-59, Harrington 2-17, Delouth 3-13, Randle 1-0, Wingle 3-(negative)1, Team 2-(negative)22.
PASSING — V: Maldonado 13-20-124-0, Yeun 13-22-103-1. BC Wingle 14-26-121-1, Harrington 5-8-45-0, Jones 1-1-25-0.
RECEIVING — V: Lancelotti 4-46, Ferrell 3-36, Reaves 2-33, Staples 2-21, Vaught 5-21, Moraga 2-17, Vargas 3-15, Freeman 1-15, Gaytan 2-12, Wick 1-10, Atkins 1-1. BC Beaty 5-66, Jones 6-53, Randle 4-41, Rowel 3-20, Edwards 1-6, Delouth 1-5.
RECORDS: V 5-1, 1-0. BC 2-4, 1-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.