Like the school's women's basketball team, the Cal State Bakersfield men have some work to do if they hope to impress the members of the Big West.
In a media poll released Thursday, the Roadrunner men were selected to finish seventh out of 10 in their inaugural season in the league. UC San Diego, which is making the jump from Division II to Division I, is ineligible for the postseason and was left out of preseason voting.
Despite returning 76 percent of its scoring and 81 percent of its rebounding from 2019-20, CSUB, which went 1-1 against Big West teams a season ago, still finds itself in the bottom half of the projected standings, news that didn't seem to surprise or bother head coach Rod Barnes.
"Preseason polls are preseason polls," Barnes said. "We're new to the league, they've got some good teams and some really good players coming back. I think we've got a good team, but until we get in the league on a week-to-week basis, we don't know how good we are."
The Roadrunners were also left without representation on the preseason all-conference team. And while Barnes expects some players will feel slighted, he doesn't expect it will have a serious effect of their preparations for the season, which is expected to begin at the end of next month.
"We can't worry about picks and all-conference people," he said. "You've just got to take care of business at hand. Preseason doesn't mean a whole lot. It's the end of the season that means everything.
"Hopefully we'll prove not to be the seventh-best team in the league."
Aided by the return of All-Big West junior forward Collin Welp, UC Irvine was picked to win the league title for the third year in a row. The Anteaters, who've won five Big West regular season titles and two conference tournament titles since 2014, earned 18 of 28 first-place votes.
UC Santa Barbara, which had two preseason all-league picks in JaQuoir McLaughin and Amadou Sow, was chosen to finish second while UC Davis, who the Roadrunners will host in a pair of season-opening games on Dec. 27 and 28, came in third.
Hawaii and UC Riverside round out the top five.
Arinze Chidom (UC Riverside), Chance Hunter (Long Beach State), and Ezra Manjon (UC Davis) also earned preseason First Team All-Big West honors.
Also on Thursday, CSUB announced the 2021-22 commitment of junior college forward Brian Washington. Currently playing at Navarro College (Texas), the 6-foot-8 Washington averaged 7.5 points and 9.0 points as a freshman last season.